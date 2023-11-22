New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi in a money laundering case related to controversial Arms Dealer Sanjay Bhandari and others.

According to the sources, the chargesheet (Prosecution Complaint) has named UAE-based businessman CC Thumpi and one other UK-based businessman.

Sanjay Bhandari is allegedly a close associate of Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra.

The Court of Special Judge Neelofer Abida Parveen fixed November 24, 2023, for arguments on cognizance points in the matter. The chargesheet has been filed by the ED's Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta and Advocate Mohd Faizan.

ED has been probing several allegations against businessman Sanjay Bhandari and his alleged links with Robert Vadra.

It has been alleged that during the UPA era, Bhandari had taken commission and purchased properties in London whose beneficial owner was Robert Vadra. Robert Vadra denied these charges.

On November 10, 2023, Rouse Avenue Court allowed Robert Vadra to travel abroad and visit Austria and Switzerland for two weeks from November 12, 2023, and noted that he has travelled abroad on 16 previous occasions, there has not been even a single instance relied of the applicant having tampered with the evidence, or having interfered with the pending aspects of the investigation.

Vadra's lawyer earlier told the court that the investigation in the said ECIR has been going on for around 6 years and is still pending, yet no proceedings before the court can be said to be pending against the applicant/Vadra nor anything incriminating has been found against the applicant till date, the applicant is, thus, not even an accused as of today.

ED while opposing Vadra's plea, submitted that in view of the influence, political clout and connections of the applicant, it is highly likely that the Applicant, if allowed to travel to Austria and Switzerland the same may frustrate the proceedings as one LR issued to the appropriate authority at Switzerland in another criminal proceedings against co-accused Sanjay Bhandari is pending and the applicant may interfere with the same.

The co-accused Sanjay Bhandari has evaded the process of law in spite of there being an LOC against him and thereafter a Red Corner Notice (RCN) was issued against him.

Now the extradition process of the main accused Sanjay Bhandari from the United Kingdom is at a crucial stage and the Westminster Court, UK has ordered for his extradition vide order dated 07, 2022 subsequently, the Secretary of State also ordered for his extradition vide order dated January 12, 2022.

As such, the possibility of the applicant evading the process of law cannot be ruled out, stated ED in court.

In April this year, the Enforcement Directorate attached a property in Delhi worth Rs 4.50 crore belonging to Sharan Svadha LLP in connection with a case lodged against Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Switzerland, Sanjay Bhandari and others, officials said. (ANI)

