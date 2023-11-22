Lucknow, November 22: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the provisional answer key of the post Technician today, November 22, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the written exam can check UPPCL TG2 answer key 2023 on the official portal at uppcl.org.

The UPPCL TG2 written exam was conducted on November 03, 07, 08, 09 and 17, 2023. Candidates can access the answer key by simply logging in with their 'User ID' and Password'. The UPPCL aims to fill a total of 891 vacancies for the post of Technician through this recruitment drive. Karnataka PGCET 2023: Final Answer Key of Postgraduate Common Entrance Test Released at kea.kar.nic.in, Exam Results Likely To Be Out Soon.

Those who are not satisfied with the preliminary answer key may raise objections from November 22 ,10 am till November 25, up to 11:44 pm.

The UPPCL TG2 final answer key and result will be out after reviewing the objections raised by the candidates. The results can be expected in the month of December 2023 on the official website at uppcl.org.. However, no official confirmation has been made in this regard.

UPPCL TG2 Technician Answer Key 2023: How to Download

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited at uppcl.org On the homepage, go to the 'Vacancy/Results' section Click on the link to download the UPPCL TG2 answer key 2023 You will be redirected to a new page, enter your login credentials like 'User ID' and 'Password' A PDF of the answer key will be displayed on the screen Take a printout of answer key for future reference

The UPPCL TG2 result 2023 will be prepared based on the final answer key. The exam results will be declared in the first week of December. The shortlisted candidates will be placed as technicians in various sections or departments.

