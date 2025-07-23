Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Tuesday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made "serious allegations" against former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's son, Chaitanya Baghel, who was arrested on July 18 in connection with an alleged multi-crore liquor scam case.

Referring to the ED's findings, Sao said Chaitanya Baghel was allegedly involved in financial discrepancies amounting to Rs 1,000 crore and had invested Rs 16.70 crore in a real estate venture.

"ED has very clearly said that he invested Rs 16.70 Crores in his real estate company and was involved in a discrepancy of Rs 1000 Crores. Do not try to hide behind Adani when it comes to a corruption case. They did this economic blockade against the son's arrest. He has serious allegations by ED against him," Sao said.

He also called the Congress-led economic blockade, held across several districts in protest against the arrest, a "total flop."

"Congress party's economic blockade turned out to be a total flop. People of the state, trade organisations, labour organisations and everyone opposed it. Nobody supported the economic blockade," he added.

Congress workers staged protests against the ED at various places across Chhattisgarh, including VIP Chowk in Raipur, Mungeli, Jagdalpur, and Rajnandgaon, from 12 pm to 2 pm on Tuesday.

The ED arrested Chaitanya Baghel on July 18 following a probe into alleged irregularities in the liquor trade in the state. In March, the agency had seized Rs 30 lakh in cash from the residence of Bhupesh Baghel and his son during searches at 14 locations across Chhattisgarh.

The ED claims that Chaitanya Baghel was a "recipient of proceeds of crime" from the liquor scam, in which nearly Rs 2,161 crore was allegedly siphoned off through various schemes.

On Tuesday, a special court in Raipur sent Chaitanya Baghel to judicial custody till August 4 in connection with the alleged multi-crore liquor scam. (ANI)

