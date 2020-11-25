Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 25 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Additional Private Secretary CM Raveendran in connection with the ongoing probe in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case and its allied matters.

ED directed him to appear before it's Kochi office on Friday (November 27) for interrogation.

Also Read | eVIN -Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network: All You Need to Know About the Digital System Centre Plans to Use for Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine.

A close confidant of Vijayan, Raveendran was summoned by ED after recording the statements of Swapna Suresh and M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of Kerala CM in connection with gold smuggling case.

Under ED scanner are also the alleged irregularities relating to various projects of the IT Department, that the ED found during the course of the investigation. Sivasankar was also serving as the IT Secretary before he was removed from the post after the gold smuggling case. (ANI)

Also Read | Waheed Parra, PDP Youth Wing Leader, Arrested by NIA in Connection with Davinder Singh Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)