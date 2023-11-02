Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has successfully intercepted a courier of Mahadev App that was sent from UAE especially, to deliver a large amount of cash for electioneering expenses of a political party, sources said on Thursday.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) acting on an intelligence input that a large amount of cash is being moved in Chhattisgarh by the promoters of the Mahadev App in relation to the Assembly elections.

In relation to this, a search operation has been going on since the afternoon of November 2.

"ED intercepted the Courier at a Hotel in Raipur and seized Rs 3.12 Crore Cash from his vehicle. Furthermore, more Cash of Rs 1.8 Crore was found at his hideout in Bhilai. A few unnamed Bank accounts of Mahadev APP were also identified in which around Rs 10 Crore is lying. The role of some Government servants in this latest delivery is suspected," sources added.

The search operation is still underway. (ANI)

