Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh), [India], November 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that by December this year, 1.25 crore families will get the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Svamitva Yojana and added that under this scheme, the UP government has so far provided ownership rights to 75 lakh families in the state, an official statement said.

Addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan in Hardoi, the CM stated that the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana in Uttar Pradesh has relieved fathers of the burden of loans that they had to borrow for their daughters' marriages in the past. This initiative has proven to be a significant means for facilitating the marriages of daughters, with a total of 300,000 daughters already married through this programme.

Furthermore, he highlighted the government's commitment to supporting destitute women through the Destitute Women Pension Scheme, which provides an annual allowance of Rs 12,000 each to 29 lakh women.

He emphasised the crucial role of respecting and empowering women in building a strong society and nation. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has understood this very closely. This is the reason why for the first time after independence, women joined the agenda of Indian politics in 2014. Today, plans are being made keeping half the country's population (women) at the centre."

He also highlighted the relentless efforts of the double-engine government to ensure the safety, respect, and self-reliance of women.

The Chief Minister said that by giving 33 percent reservation through the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, Prime Minister Modi has made arrangements that after the new delimitation, mothers and sisters of the country will get the opportunity to become MPs and MLAs on one-third of the seats.

He further revealed that while between 1947 and 2017, the state police force had a mere 10,000 women personnel, in just six years, his government has significantly increased this number to 40,000 through additional recruitment initiatives.

The Chief Minister expressed his belief that the vision of a society free from exploitation is becoming a reality. He stated that the outcomes of Prime Minister Modi's Khelo India, Khelo, and Fit India movements are now becoming visible. For the first time, India has won 107 medals in the Asian Games, as mentioned in the statement.

CM Yogi said that the state government will make arrangements for the players who win medals for the country in any world championship to make adjustments in various government services as per the medal. He emphasised the progress of women in diverse fields and reiterated the government's commitment to supporting them wherever opportunities arise.

Additionally, he highlighted the government's initiatives, including providing uniforms, bags, and books to girls studying in Basic Education Council schools, ensuring access to essential educational resources for every student enrolled in these institutions.

Asserting that the double-engine government is continuously working to end the discrimination between son and daughter, the CM further said, "Rs 25 thousand will be given under the Kanya Sumangala Scheme from the new session. A budget has been arranged for this."

He highlighted that 17 lakh daughters are currently benefiting from this scheme, and the government intends to expand its reach further. He emphasised that the government is now taking comprehensive measures to support daughters, spanning their education, employment, and marriage prospects.

In the programme, CM Yogi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 217 development projects worth Rs 541 crore. He also visited the exhibition organised under ODOP. Apart from this, he distributed laptops, tablets, and cheques to some girls participating in the programme.

Besides, the CM also gave gas connections, cheques, house keys, and toolkits to the beneficiary women under various schemes of the central and state governments. Apart from this, he presented citations to some female players.

Minister of State for Cooperation with Independent Charge JPS Rathore, Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal, Minister of State for Higher Education Rajni Tiwari, MP Ashok Rawat, former MP Naresh Agarwal, District Panchayat President Premavati Verma, MLA Ashish Singh 'Ashu' and other dignitaries were present in the programme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)