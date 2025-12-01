New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out searches at 12 premises across Maharashtra in connection with an ongoing investigation involving the Jamia Ismalia Ishatul Uloom (JIIU) trust, Yemeni national Al-Khadami Khaled Ibrahim Saleh, and others on charges of violations linked to the handling and distribution of foreign contributions, the officials said.

The places being searched include locations in the Nandurbar district and Mumbai.

The searches are part of a probe initiated on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) and subsequent chargesheet filed on April 11 this year by the Akkalkuwa police station. The case involves alleged violations linked to the handling and distribution of foreign contributions.

On July 15, 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of the JIIU trust through an order. The cancellation followed findings that the trust was allegedly involved in diverting foreign donations to other organisations that were not registered under FCRA, contrary to legal requirements.

The ED's searches are aimed at gathering additional evidence related to suspected fund transfers, financial irregularities, and compliance violations, officials added. (ANI)

