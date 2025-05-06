Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 6 (ANI): Based on a First Information Report registered by Ahmedabad Police, the Enforcement Directorate registered ECIR against 5 people who have allegedly illegally claimed to be trustees of the Kanch Ki Masjid Trust and Shah Bada Kasam Trust. The Directorate is conducting massive search operations at 9 locations in Gujarat which are either owned or controlled by the accused and their affiliates to locate any suspected proceeds of crime.

According to the ED, Salim Khan Jumma Khan Pathan, Mohammad Yasar Abdulhamiya Sheikh, Mehmud Khan, Fezmohamad Pir Mohammad Chobdar, and Saheed Ahmad Yakubhai Sheikh entered into fraudulent lease agreements, extorted rents from tenants, and submitted false affidavits to the Waqf Board.

The accused allegedly also built shops on Trust's land and collected rent, while committing fraud and conspiracy against Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Waqf Board for personal gain, the ED said.

"They have illegally built around 150-200 houses and 25-30 shops and have been illegally collecting rents from the tenants, despite not being appointed trustees by the Waqf Board," read a statement from ED.

It is found that a plot of land located adjacent to the Kanch Ki Masjid was originally owned by the Kanch Ki Masjid Trust. This land was given to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) years ago, with the agreement that it would be used for the construction of Urdu School 9 and 10.

"The intent was to provide educational facilities for local children, specifically for classes 1 to 7. The school was damaged during the 2001 earthquake and was later demolished in 2009. After this, around 200 houses and shops were built between 2008 and 2025," the ED's statement read.

Rent was collected by the accused persons every month but not deposited into the trust's account, siphoning off the trusts money and land which was originally meant for community welfare.

ED said that the accused also submitted a forged affidavit to the Waqf Board in Gandhinagar in 2024 to falsely claim trusteeship. This was reportedly used to mislead both the board and the AMC. (ANI)

