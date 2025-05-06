Srinagar, May 6: A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Pakistani National Tries to Cross India-Pakistan Border, Caught by BSF Near Dariya Mansoor in Punjab.

The intruder, who is in his early 20s, was taken into custody by Army troops soon after he entered into this side from across the LoC, they said.

The arrested individual was whisked away for questioning and further details are awaited.