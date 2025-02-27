Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, conducted search operations on Monday at five business and residential premises in Ludhiana and Chandigarh, targeting M/s Red Leaf Immigration Private Limited, M/s Overseas Partner Education Consultants, M/s Infowiz Software Solution, and others, said ED in a statement.

The searches carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, were part of an ongoing money laundering investigation into immigration fraud.

During the raids, the ED seized Rs 19 lakh cash, along with incriminating documents and digital devices linked to the alleged fraud, added the statement from the ED.

The ED initiated its probe based on FIRs registered by Punjab and Delhi Police, following a complaint by the Office of the Overseas Criminal Investigations, US Embassy, New Delhi. The complaint flagged fraudulent activities by visa consultants, including M/s Red Leaf Immigration Private Limited, M/s Overseas Partner Education Consultants, and others.

According to ED findings, the accused entities allegedly forged educational certificates and experience letters for ineligible visa applicants to study or work in the United States. Additionally, they transferred funds into applicants' bank accounts to falsely demonstrate financial eligibility for visa approvals.

By manipulating facts and documents, the accused charged hefty fees from visa applicants. The proceeds of crime generated from these fraudulent activities were then invested in movable and immovable properties and diverted to various bank accounts.

The ED has intensified its probe, and further investigation into the extent of financial misappropriation and beneficiaries of the scam is underway. (ANI)

