Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Dierctorate (ED) is conducting raids at multiple premises across Tamil Nadu in connection with alleged offences related to Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) and associated entities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to officials, searches began early morning today covering 10 locations.

The investigation follows multiple FIRs filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 concerning issues such as TASMAC shops charging more than the actual MRP, distillery companies allegedly giving kickbacks to TASMAC officials for supply orders, and senior TASMAC officials accepting bribes from retail shops and for staff transfers.

Earlier on March 6, 2025, ED had conducted searches and recovered incriminating data related to transfer postings, transport tender manipulation, bar license tenders, indent orders favouring certain distilleries, and excess charges of Rs. 10-30 per bottle at TASMAC outlets involving officials.

The probe revealed manipulation in TASMAC's transport tender process, including mismatches between applicant KYC details and Demand Drafts, with tenders awarded even when there was only a single applicant.

TASMAC reportedly pays over Rs. 100 crore annually to transporters. Evidence also showed that bar license tenders were allegedly allotted to applicants without GST/PAN numbers or proper KYC documentation.

Investigations uncovered direct communication between distillery companies and senior TASMAC officials aimed at securing increased indent orders and undue favour. The financial fraud involves distilleries and bottling firms. They allegedly inflated expenses and created bogus purchases to siphon off over Rs. 1,000 crore in unaccounted cash.

This money was used to pay kickbacks for increased supply orders. Bottling companies reportedly inflated sales figures to help route excess payments, which were later withdrawn in cash after deducting commissions.

The collusion involved manipulation of financial records, hidden cash flows, and systematic evasion. ED is continuing to examine the roles of employees and associates of TASMAC, distilleries, and bottling companies involved in these illicit activities. (ANI)

