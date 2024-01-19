Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and Mumbai ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar has been summoned before the Enforcement Directorate on January 25 in connection with the COVID body bag scam case.

Earlier in November last year, ED summoned the former Mumbai Mayor in connection with the COVID body bag scam case.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Boeing's Global Engineering and Technology Centre Campus Near Bengaluru in Karnataka (Watch Video).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigations claimed that a company was giving body bags for dead Covid patients to another company for Rs 2,000. That company was giving the same body bags to the Central Procurement Department for Rs 6,800 and this contract was signed by the then-BMC mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Kishori Pednekar.

A case was also registered by the Mumbai police against Pednekar.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: SSC Student Stabbed Five Times by Three Boys After He Interacts With Main Accused’s Ex-Girlfriend; Trio Arrested.

Earlier, Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned the former Deputy Commissioner of the BMC's Central Purchase Department (CPD), Ramakant Biradar, to probe into the allegations of irregularities involved in purchasing body bags for deceased COVID-19 patients. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)