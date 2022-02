Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruits, Chhota Shakeel's aide, for questioning in the money laundering case today.

Yesterday Salim was questioned for nine hours in the same case by the ED, said an official of the investigating agency.

Also Read | Bihar: 33 Cyber Fraudsters Arrested From Nawada.

It is to be noted that the ED also raided the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in connection with the money laundering case yesterday.

Searches have been carried out by the ED at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld in Mumbai. (ANI)

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Pro India Price Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)