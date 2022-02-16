Motorola India will introduce a new smartphone on February 24, 2022. The official name of the upcoming handset has not been revealed by the company yet, but reports have claimed it to be Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The handset is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Edge X30 phone, which was launched in China last year. Ahead of its launch, the price of the device has been tipped online. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Likely To Debut in India on February 24, 2022.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro (Photo Credits: GizmoChina)

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the retail box of the speculated Motorola Edge 30 Pro carries a price tag of Rs 55,999. But the selling price could be lower than the price mentioned on the box. However, this just speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt. In terms of specifications, the rumoured Motorola Edge 30 Pro is said to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ punch-hole display and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. There is no information about the internal storage of the phone.

For clicking photographs, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro might get a 50MP primary lens with OIS support, a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, the handset could sport a 60MP selfie shooter. The device is likely to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.

