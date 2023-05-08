Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Dubbing the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) claim of unearthing Rs 2,000 crore scam as completely baseless, false and condemnable, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged that the central agency is working like a political agent of BJP and ED's only task is to provide an advantage to the opposition here in elections.

Addressing the media in Raipur on Monday before leaving for the Mungeli district, "The way elections are inching, the disappointment among BJP is increasing and they are conspiring to defame the state government through the central agency. I have already stated that ED and IT will stay here permanently and as elections get closer, they will hatch new conspiracies."

CM Baghel further elaborated that the decision to sell liquor in the state through a corporation was taken by the previous Raman Singh-led BJP government.

"In 2017 and 2017-18, the revenue of around Rs 3900 crore was received through excise while in our rule, the figure reached around Rs 6000 crore. Moreover, we have not made any change in the distiller and businessmen related to alcohol, transporter and placement agency linked to the selling of liquor," he said.

"Continuous increase in the state's excise indicates that allegations of so-called scam and the decline in revenue from the liquor sale made by the ED are completely fabricated. When the revenue is increased by one-and-half times, the allegation itself turned out to be false," the CM added.

The government of India's Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) conducts an audit every year and gives clean chit to the excise department in its report, stated CM Baghel.CM Baghel further said that in February 2020, a team from the Income Tax (IT) department conducted raids covering the premises of those related to the Excise Department and a massive hue and cry was made through media that a note-counting machine and properties worth crores were recovered from the residence of persons during the raid.

"The IT department was not able to issue a press note in this regard because nothing was recovered. Thereafter, ED again conducted raids in March this year (after 13 months) but they had to face embarrassment and they also did not release any press communique. On that occasion also said that ED should issue a press note detailing the recoveries but they failed," he added. Baghel further alleged that the agency's officials are assaulting people as well as their relatives, intimidating them to fabricate false cases and interrogating women by violating the rules, adding that the agency's officials have taken the signatures from people by intimidating them.

"The agencies failed to detail the movable and immovable properties recovered in connection with the Rs 500 crore scam of coal and the liquor scam as claimed by them (the agencies)," said the CM, alleging that ED is working here as a political agent of BJP and to ensure advantage in elections.

There is a talk among the ED officials that BJP in Chhattisgarh become very weak and has issues, claimed the CM. (ANI)

