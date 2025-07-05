Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 5 (ANI): AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday launched his 2026 election campaign with the release of a new logo and slogan from the party headquarters, 'MGR Maligai', in Chennai.

He announced that his statewide campaign titled 'Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom' (Let's Protect People, Let's Redeem Tamil Nadu) will begin from Coimbatore on July 7, covering eight districts in the first phase.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Civil Engineer Dies in Sleep After Drunken Brawl at Home; Wife Says Years of Abuse Drove Her To Hit Him With Wooden Stick in Self-Defence.

The newly launched campaign logo featured two leaves with the AIADMK flag, a raised fist symbolising revolution, and the slogans 'Puratchi Tamizharin Ezhuchi Payanam' and 'Tamilagathai Kappom, Makkalai Meetpom', reinforcing the party's mission to protect and uplift the people of Tamil Nadu.

While addressing the event, Edappadi Palaniswami said, "Following the footsteps of Perarignar Anna, our leaders MGR and Amma have lived their lives for people. AIADMK is following that and working for the welfare of people."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 05, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Taking a sharp jibe at Chief Minister MK Stalin, Palaniswami added, "Chief Minister MK Stalin says Opposition leader now only meeting the people. But CM thinks speaking about me, but actually he is speaking about himself. I always live with the people."

Palaniswami made it clear that although this was a campaign tour, it carried a much larger political goal.

"Our goal is to remove this evil government," he added, setting a confrontational tone ahead of the 2026 state elections.

"To defeat DMK, all like-minded parties should unite. They also should accept our request, which is our opinion," he further said.

He later added that Union Minister Amit Shah has already mentioned AIADMK will head the NDA alliance in the State, and he will be the candidate for the Chief Minister post.

Earlier, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan welcomed the reported remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the BJP-AIADMK alliance and the chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly elections. He said that all is well within the BJP-AIADMK alliance and that Edappadi K Palaniswami would lead the state again. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)