New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for violating environmental norms by dumping debris in the paper market in Kondli.

According to an official order of the civic body, the executive engineer DDA (ED-12) opposite Taj Enclave Geeta Colony was found "dumping malba/broken road surface" in the paper market in Kondli on November 9.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Tamil Nadu Likely to Receive Heavy Rainfall During November 9-11, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 11, Says IMD.

It is causing environmental pollution and is in violation of the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the order said.

"In pursuance of the NGT order you are directed to pay compensation of Rs 50,000 for polluting the environment to be paid by banker cheque/draft in favour of Commissioner East Delhi Municipal Corporation within three days," the order addressed to the executive engineer DDA (ED-12) said.

Also Read | NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Says Will Achieve Gender Equality When Men Start Brewing Tea For Their Working Wives.

Last week, the EDMC had imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for violating dust pollution control norms at the construction site of Rail Rapid Transit System (RRTS) near Anand Vihar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)