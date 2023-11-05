Surguja (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo said on Sunday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has only one motive, which is to put opposition parties under pressure and defame them.

"ED is a boring topic now. Its only motive is to put the opposition under pressure and defame them. Apart from this, ED has no role to play. An atmosphere has been created against Congress that has no factual relevance," TS Singh Deo said while speaking to ANI.

Singh Deo's reaction comes after ED's allegations that, in light of fresh evidence following a search operation on November 2, it has come to light that regular payments of about Rs 508 crore have been paid by Mahadev App Promoters to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

However, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has rejected the claims made by the central agency and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is scared of him, which is why it is defaming him through the Enforcement Directorate.

Baghel also said that the BJP wants to contest the upcoming Chhattisgarh polls with the help of its "agencies".

"Because the BJP is scared of me the most. That's why they want to defame me by accusing me (through the ED)," CM Baghel said.

Baghel also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's links with the betting app, and asked why the app has not been banned by the Central government till now.

"PM Modi is asking, What's the relation with the Dubai people? I want to ask him, What's your relationship with the Dubai people? Why was the Mahadev app not closed? It's the Indian government's duty to shut down the app. I want to ask PM, what's your deal?" he said.

The Chief Minister of the poll-bound state is facing heat from the BJP after the Enforcement Directorate claimed that he was allegedly paid Rs 508 crore by Mahadev app promoters.

ED on Friday said that they have intercepted cash courier Asim Das, who was sent from the UAE, to deliver a large amount of cash for electioneering expenses of the ruling Congress party in Chhattisgarh.

The central agency added that the arrested person, Asim Das, confessed that Rs 508 crore has been so far paid to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister by Mahadev APP Promoters.

The elections for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, with the first phase of polling for 20 seats scheduled for November 7 and the remaining 70 seats to go for polling on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3. (ANI)

