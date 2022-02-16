New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Ministry of Education (MoE) on Wednesday approved a new scheme "New India Literacy Programme" for the next five years to cover all the aspects of adult education to align with new National Education Policy (NEP), according to officials.

The ministry has also decided to use "Education For All" instead of "Adult Education" as the previous term did not appropriately represent all non-literates in 15 years and above age group.

" The objectives of the scheme is to impart not only foundational literacy and numeracy but also to cover other components which are necessary for a citizen of 21st century such as critical life skills including financial literacy, digital literacy, commercial skills, health care and awareness, child care and education, and family welfare); vocational skills development with a view towards obtaining local employment); basic education including preparatory, middle, and secondary stage equivalency," a senior MoE official said.

"... And continuing education including engaging holistic adult education courses in arts, sciences, technology, culture, sports, and recreation, as well as other topics of interest or use to local learners, such as more advanced material on critical life skills. The scheme will be implemented through volunteerism through online mode. The training, orientation, workshops of volunteers, may be organized through face-to-face mode," he added.

All material and resources shall be provided digitally for easy access to registered volunteers through easily accessible digital modes like TV, radio, cell phone-based free, open-source apps and portals.

The scheme will cover non-literates of the age of 15 years and above in all state and union territories. The target for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy for financial years 2022-27 is 5 crore learners using Online Teaching, Learning and Assessment System (OTLAS) in collaboration with National Informatics Centre, NCERT and NIOS in which a learner may register him/herself with essential information like name, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number and mobile number.

The estimated total outlay of "New India Literacy Programme" is Rs 1037.90 crore which includes Central share of Rs 700 crore and state share of Rs 337.90 crore respectively for 2022-27.

While the states and union territories will be provided flexibility to undertake innovative activities, school will be unit for implementation of the scheme and will be used for conducting survey of beneficiaries and voluntary teachers. PTI GJS

