The makers of choreographer-turned-director Brinda Master's 'Hey Sinamika', featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, on Wednesday released the trailer of the film, which is gearing up for a theatrical release on March 3. Hey Sinamika Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal’s Love Triangle Promises a Colourful and Musical Treat for the Romantics (Watch Video).

The trailer takes us into the lives of Mouna (Aditi), a weather scientist who falls in love with Yaazhan (Dulquer), a quirky and loving guy. What happens to their relationship after a couple of years and how things take an unexpected turn after the arrival of Malarvizhi (Kajal) forms the crux of the story.

Watch The Trailer Below:

The trailer promises a romantic roller coaster ride loaded with comedy, emotions and music. Youthful and trendy, 'Hey Sinamika', as the trailer indicates, will be a celebration of love and friendship. Says Brinda, "This is a feel-good flick. Youngsters would love it for sure. At the same time, audiences in all age groups can also enjoy the movie. It will be an entertaining mix of emotions." Hey Sinamika Song Achamillai: First Track From Dulquer Salmaan’s Film Is Peppy (Watch Lyrical Video).

Govind Vasantha of '96' fame has scored the music for 'Hey Sinamika', which has been produced by Jio Studios with Global One Studios as Associate Producer.

