New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The Education Ministry on Tuesday formed a 12-member National Steering Committee for developing National Curriculum Frameworks. The committee will be chaired by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, who was also the chairman of the drafting committee of National Education Policy 2020.

Other members of the committee are Mahesh Chandra Pant, Govind Prasad Sharma, Najma Akhtar, TV Kattimani, Michel Danino, Milind Kamble, Jagbir Singh, Manjul Bhargava, MK Sridhar, Dhir Jhingran, Shankar Maruwada

As per the perspectives of the NEP 2020, the committee will develop four National Curriculum Frameworks - the National Curriculum Framework for School Education, National Curriculum for Early Childhood Care and Education, National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education and National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education.

"The committee will discuss different aspects of School Education, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), Teacher Education and Adult Education keeping in focus all the recommendations of NEP 2020 related to these four areas for proposing curriculum reforms," an Education Ministry release said.

The committee will discuss the position papers finalised by the national focus groups on different aspects of all four areas. The committee will draw inputs from State Curriculum Frameworks received on the tech platform for the National Curriculum Frameworks.

"All the National Curriculum Frameworks would also reflect upon the implications of situations such as COVID-19 Pandemic on respective areas for future," the release said.

While convening its meetings, the committee may invite subject experts, scholars, educationists as and when required and deliberate and decide upon the course of actions with the objective to meet the timelines of the strategy for the development of National Curriculum Frameworks.

The Committee will finalise National Curriculum Frameworks after incorporating suggestions received from various stakeholders - states or Union Territories and also in the meetings of Executive Committee (EC) and General Body (GB) of the NCERT and Central Advisory Board on Education(CABE).

The tenure of the National Steering Committee will be three years from the date of its notification.

The release said that Director NCERT shall assist the steering committee to complete its module and its terms of reference may be expanded as per the requirement. (ANI)

