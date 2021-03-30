New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The National Council For Promotion Of Urdu Language (NCPUL) will release an Urdu version of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's book 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat' on April 5, its director Aquil Ahmed said on Tuesday.

The NCPUL is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education.

The book, which will be titled 'Msutaqbil Ka Bharat', has been translated by Ahmed himself, and it will be unveiled by RSS joint general secretary Krishan Gopal in the presence of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

The NCPUL has published the book and it will be available at its centres and allied institutions, Ahmed said.

'Bhavishya Ka Bharat' is based on a three-day lecture series of Bhagwat held at the Vigyan Bhawan here, he said.

The lecture series was organised by the Sangh to clear and state its views on various contemporary issues.

