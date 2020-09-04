Dispur (Assam) [India], September 4 (ANI): Assam government on Friday ordered the educational institutions to remain closed till September 30.

Chief secretary Assam, Kumar Sanjay Krishna, in an order, said that schools, colleges, educational & coaching institutes for regular class activities shall remain closed till 30th September.

Also Read | Jalandhar: 15-Year-Old Braveheart Kusum Kumari, Who Fought With Motorcycle-Borne Snatchers for Smartphone, Gets Laptop Gifted by Social Media Users.

"Online and distance learning activities are allowed to continue," the order said.

The order further read that weekend lockdown and night curfew have been lifted, however, please adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols to keep yourself and others around you safe.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh to Meet Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Moscow Tonight Amid Tensions at Ladakh Border: Reports.

Meanwhile, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that the positivity rate in the state increased from 4.7 last month to 6.3.

Sarma said, "We have ramped up our ICU and oxygen facilities. Our mortality rate is still maintained between 0.24-0.26."

"We will issue directives to enforce social distancing and use of masks," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)