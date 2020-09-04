Jalandhar (Punjab), September 4: The 15-year-old Jalandhar girl -- Kusum Kumari, who fought off with two motorcycle-borne snatchers when they tried to flee with her smartphone -- will soon get a laptop that has been gifted to her by social media users. The laptop has been ordered and will soon reach to Kusum to help her with online classes.

Following the story of Kusum -- fought off two motorcycle-borne snatchers when they tried to flee with her smartphone -- went viral, social media users started the conversation on helping the girl in her studies. With this, people started sending financial aid to one social media user -- Joy Das -- and he ordered a laptop for Kusum with the contributed money. Jalandhar: 15-year-Old Girl Fights Two Bike-Borne Miscreants Who Try to Snatch Her Mobile Phone.

Informing about the latest update, Joy Das took to Twitter and wrote, "Laptop has been purchased and will reach the brave Kid soon. Needless to say, she is thrilled. Thank you, everyone, who contributed and offered to contribute. Had to decline many offers as the amount has been met."

Here's what he said:

Update: Laptop has been purchased and will reach the brave Kid soon. Needless to say, she is thrilled. Thank you everyone who contributed and offered to contribute. Had to decline many offers as the amount has been met pic.twitter.com/4wQh5qZnon — Joy (@Joydas) September 4, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Jalandhar resident Kusum suffered a wrist injury in the incident at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar after two motorcycle-borne snatchers tried to flee with her smartphone. Kusum ran behind them even after being attacked with a knife to get the phone back. Following this, a bystander overpowered the pillion rider. Meanwhile, Kusum is getting free treatment at a private hospital in Jalandhar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).