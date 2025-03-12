Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat said in the Assembly on Wednesday that effective work is being done towards preserving rivers on the verge of extinction.

The minister was responding to supplementary questions during the Question Hour on Wednesday.

He said that the state government is working to revive the Bhadravati river in the Karauli district. Approval has been issued by the state government to get the detailed project report (DPR) for revival of Ruparel, Sabi and Jojri rivers under the 2024-25 Budget.

He said orders were issued on February 10 to prepare DPR for Rs 12.50 crore to divert the surplus water of the Jakham Dam to Meja, Bhopalsagar, Rajsamand, Nandasmand etc dams in Rajsamand, Chittorgarh and Bhilwara districts.

Rawat said that under the National River Conservation Project of the Government of India, four projects have been approved for the treatment of polluted sewerage water flowing into the Jojri river of the Jodhpur district, which are to be done by the Jodhpur Development Authority and Municipal Corporation Jodhpur.

Earlier, in a written reply to the original question of MLA Deepti Kiran Maheshwari, the water resources minister said that the DPR is to be prepared by including treated method-based afforestation in the 'Ridge to Valley Catchment' area, water conservation, soil conservation, drain treatment, pollution prevention and community organisation and Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities to promote community participation.

