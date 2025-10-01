Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): As the Dussehra festival approaches, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad are being sold at markets in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, keeping alive the year-old tradition of effigy burning.

A huge number of effigies have been prepared in the Baskhedi area of Shahpura and TT Nagar area in the state capital Bhopal. The artisans have prepared these effigies after months of hard work and hope to get better sales this year.

Effigy maker Balram Bansal said, "A 10-foot effigy of Ravana is priced at Rs 5,000. Out of which, it costs approximately Rs 4,000 rupees in making and only about Rs 1,000 remains as profit. Last year, we suffered heavy losses due to rains, this year we are hoping for better sales. If it rains again, the paper effigies get damaged and sales collapse."

Another artisan, Lalaram, said that the overall cost of making effigies for the season ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. If the market is good, sales can touch Rs 1 lakh. But this year the situation is weak, the demand is a bit low. An effigy which earlier sold for Rs 10,000 is now being sold for Rs 5,000 just to recover the making costs.

Artisans further said that unseasonal rains not only ruin the paper but also reduce the demand that hits their earnings hard. Nonetheless, they are quite hopeful to receive better sales of effigies this year.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India and it will be celebrated on October 2 this year. It marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolizing the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil. Effigy burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran is a popular tradition in many parts of India.

The festival also inspires people to conquer their inner evils like anger, greed, pride, and jealousy, and to uphold the values of truth, virtue, and righteousness. (ANI)

