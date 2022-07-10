New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday extended greetings on Eid-ul-Adha, saying the festival is an occasion to share and care and show compassion towards the needy and poor.

Celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety, Eid-ul-Adha epitomises the spirit of sacrifice and devotion to God, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

"It is an occasion to 'share & care' and show compassion towards the needy and poor.I hope the festival will strengthen the spirit of unity and brotherhood in society by bringing people closer to one another," Naidu said.

He hoped that the noble ideals associated with Eid-ul-Adha enrich people's lives with peace and harmony, and bring prosperity to the country.

