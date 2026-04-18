Eyewear retailer Lenskart has publicly released its in-store style guide following widespread criticism over alleged bias against Hindu religious symbols during store audits. The move comes after days of backlash from customers and employees who questioned the company’s grooming standards.

In a statement, the company said it is “standardising and sharing the document transparently,” emphasising that religious and cultural markers such as bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab, and turban are fully accepted. “Lenskart was built in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians,” the company stated, adding that its stores are run by individuals who “bring their beliefs, their traditions, their identity to work.” Lenskart Style Guide Controversy: CEO Peyush Bansal Faces Backlash Over Restrictions on Bindi and Tilak, Issues Clarification.

The controversy began after a post on X circulated what was claimed to be an internal style guide. The document allegedly allowed black hijabs but made no mention of tilak, tikka, or bindi. This triggered criticism online, with several current and former employees sharing their experiences.

Lenskart Clarifies Policy on Religious Symbols After Backlash

We have heard you. Clearly and openly. Over the past few days, our community and customers have spoken - and we have listened. Today, we are standardizing our In-Store Style Guide and sharing it publicly and transparently: https://t.co/lC8KlLLUZm These guidelines explicitly and… — lenskart (@Lenskart_com) April 18, 2026

Former Pune store manager Harsh Hatekar alleged that staff lost audit points in October 2024 for wearing kalawa. Another former manager, Akash Falake, claimed he raised concerns with HR in February 2025 over “unequal treatment of religious symbols,” but received no written resolution. Falake further alleged that salary deductions followed audit failures and that his termination coincided with a complaint filed on the Maharashtra Samadhan Portal, which he described as “retaliation.” Lenskart Row: CEO Peyush Bansal Issues 2nd Clarification, Confirms Restrictive Religious Symbol Guidelines Were Removed on February 17.

Responding to the issue, Lenskart founder and CEO Peyush Bansal said the document in question was an “outdated internal training file” and not an official HR policy. He acknowledged it contained “an incorrect line regarding bindi and tilak,” which was removed on February 17, prior to the controversy surfacing publicly. “We take full responsibility for not catching it sooner,” he said.

While Lenskart has not directly addressed individual allegations, the newly published style guide reflects its official stance. The company maintains it will apply these guidelines “fairly and consistently” and has committed to ongoing review to ensure inclusivity across its workforce.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).