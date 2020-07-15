Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) Punjab Health authorities on Wednesday reported eight more coronavirus fatalities as 288 fresh infections surfaced, pushing the numbers to 221 deaths and 8,799 cases.

Three deaths each were reported in Amritsar and Jalandhar while one each took place in Ludhiana and Pathankot, a medical bulletin said.

Jalandhar, one of the worst-hit districts, reported the maximum 92 cases on Wednesday.

Ludhiana reported 61 cases, followed by 26 in Patiala; 22 in Amritsar; 21 in Ferozepur; 13 in Mohali; nine in SBS Nagar; seven in Pathankot; six each in Faridkot and Muktsar; five each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur; three each in Hoshiarpur and Bathinda; two each in Rupnagar, Tarn Taran and Barnala; and one each in Fazilka, Moga and Gurdaspur.

Of the fresh patients, four were foreign returnees while 15 had travel history to other states.

Four policemen in Ludhiana, one each in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Tarn Taran and six BSF personnel in Ferozepur were among new cases.

As many as 204 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 5,867 people have been cured of the infection so far, the bulletin said. There are 2,711 active cases in the state as of now, it said.

Ludhiana continued to top the COVID tally with 1,581 cases; followed by 1,437 in Jalandhar; 1,131 in Amritsar; 748 in Patiala; 672 in Sangrur; 455 in Mohali; 292 in Gurdaspur; 263 in Pathankot; 242 in SBS Nagar; 221 in Tarn Taran; 207 in Hoshiarpur; 190 in Ferozepur; 178 in Fatehgarh Sahib; 175 in Faridkot; 159 in Muktsar; 154 in Bathinda; 153 in Moga; 143 in Rupnagar;141 in Kapurthala;114 in Fazilka;79 in Barnala and 64 in Mansa.

Nine patients are critical and on ventilator support while 46 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 4,21,593 samples have been taken so far for testing, it said.

