Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], June 10 (ANI): Eight people drowned in the Banas River of Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, a group of 11 people from Jaipur had gone for a picnic on the riverbank when some of them entered the water to bathe and slipped into a deep stretch of the river. Efforts by others in the group to rescue them also turned tragic.

Tonk Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said that three people were rescued in the incident, while eight others lost their lives.

"Eleven adults from Jaipur had come here for a picnic. It appears that a few people from the group entered the river and drowned. When the others tried to save them, they too drowned. Three people were rescued," SP Sangwan said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma condoled the loss of lives and said rescue operations were initiated as soon as authorities received information.

In a post on X, Sharma wrote, "The news of the deaths due to drowning in the Banas river located in Tonk district is extremely sad and painful. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the district administration officials were instructed to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately."

"I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow," he added.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief and urged the government to take preventive action to avoid such incidents in the future.

"It is extremely sad and unfortunate that 8 youths died due to drowning in the Banas river in Tonk. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved parents and relatives. The administration and the government should ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future," Gehlot wrote in a post on X. "I pray to God to give peace to the souls of the dead and give patience and strength to the family members in this difficult time," he added. (ANI)

