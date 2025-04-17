New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): In a major crackdown on illegal immigration, the staff of Police Station South Campus, South West District, Delhi, has detained eight Bangladeshi nationals found residing unlawfully in various areas of the city.

The operation was executed on April 15, 2025, following a tip-off regarding the presence of illegal migrants near Satya Niketan Market.

Following their detention, the deportation process was promptly initiated with the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi, and all eight individuals were transferred to the designated deportation centre on April 16.

Investigations revealed that most of them had entered India illegally between 2007 and 2023 through various borders, including Tripura, Ghoja Donga, and Benapole, with some using the help of brokers. Several were found working in Delhi as domestic help or enrolled in the vocational training program.

Earlier, a team of Delhi police apprehended a Bangladeshi national "residing illegally" in the national capital.

He was later sent to the Deportation Centre with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Delhi Police officials said that the team of Special Staff apprehended the Bangladeshi national identified as Ambrose, a resident of Nilphamari, Bangladesh.

They said the Special Staff of Southwest District has been directed to gather intelligence and take strict action against illegal migrants to prevent and detect crimes and monitor foreigners residing illegally in its jurisdiction.

The team held checks in vulnerable areas. The officials said staff received information through an informer about an illegal migrant seeking accommodation in the RK Puram area. The team approached the suspect, Ambrose, and inquired about his identity and valid documentation.

"During interrogation, the individual failed to produce valid Indian documents and admitted to entering India illegally approximately three years ago. He only possessed photocopies of Bangladeshi documents. The suspect was taken into custody for further verification. After thorough enquiry and legal formalities, he was sent to the deportation Centre at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO)," said Surendra Chaudhary, DCP of South West District. (ANI)

