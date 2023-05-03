Ranchi, May 3 (PTI) At least eight people were killed and 30 others injured in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Jamtara and Gumla districts, police said on Wednesday.

Four members of a family including three children, who were returning from a wedding ceremony on a two-wheeler, were killed after a speeding truck ran hit their vehicle in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place near Kendriya Vidyalaya Jamtara, around 210-km from the state capital Ranchi.

Jamtara sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) told PTI, "The parent along with three children, all below 10 years, were on their way to their home on a two-wheeler after attending a wedding ceremony. The two-wheeler was hit by the truck and all of them died."

Earlier, four people were killed and 30 others injured after a vehicle on which they were travelling to a wedding ceremony overturned in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred late on Tuesday night in Dumri area when the pickup van with several wedding guests on board fell on its side after the driver lost control over the vehicle, Gumla Superintendent of Police Ehtesham Waquarib said.

"Four people were killed and 30 others injured when the pickup van on its way to a wedding ceremony at Dumri overturned," the SP told PTI.

All four people died on the spot while the injured have been admitted to a local hospital, he said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

"Heartbroken by the news of the death of four people in a road accident in Dumri, Gumla. May God give strength to the bereaved family members …Medical facilities are being provided to the injured people in the accident," Soren said in a tweet.

