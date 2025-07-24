Imphal, Jul 24 (PTI) Security forces arrested eight militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal West, Bishnupur, Tengnoupal and Chandel districts, police said on Thursday.

Two cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) involved in extortion activities were arrested from Takyel Khongbal and Khuyathong area of Imphal West district on Wednesday, the police said.

One militant each of PREPAK and PLA was arrested from the jungle in Tengnoupal district on Tuesday.

A PREPAK PRO militant was arrested from Tabungkhok Sagei brick field in Imphal West district.

One militant of KCP (MC) involved in extortion activities was arrested on Wednesday from Bishnupur district.

On Monday, one cadre of United Kuki National Army was arrested from Sugnu-Chandel Road in Chandel district.

A KCP (PWG) militant involved in extortion activities was arrested from Maharabi area in Imphal West district on Wednesday, the police added.

