Gondia (Maha), July 11 (PTI) With eight new COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday, the number of the infected patients in Maharashtra's Gondia district has mounted to 210, a Health official said.

With the death of a 40-year-old man, the number of the fatalities has risen to three so far, said medical superintendent Dr Himmat Meshram.

Seven patients have recovered from the viral infection so far, he said.

