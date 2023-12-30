Ranchi, Dec 30 (PTI) At least eight students were injured after a school bus coming from Jharkhand's Koderma district overturned in state capital Ranchi on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place near Doctor Mod between Sikidiri and Hundru falls, police said.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Calls for Further Psychiatric Evaluation of Widow Suffering from Suicidal Ideation, Seeking Termination of Pregnancy.

Of the eight students, three girls received head injuries and were referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science here, Sikidiri police station in-charge Satya Prakash Ravi told PTI.

"The bus was carrying 61 students and teachers of Unique Progressive High School in Jai Nagar to Ranchi's Hundru falls. It overturned while trying to save a motorcyclist who was overtaking the bus," Ravi said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death by Two Men in Ranhola Area.

"Three students are undergoing treatment at RIMS while the rest of them have left for Koderma," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)