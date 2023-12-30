New Delhi, December 30: A 70-year-old woman was stabbed to death by two unidentified men near her house in Ranhola area here, police said on Saturday. Veerwati was staying with her son, daughter-in-law, and daughter in the west Delhi locality after separating from her husband, they said. According to the initial investigation, she had a financial dispute with her husband, who is an ex-army man, and it is suspected that she was killed due to "personal enmity", an officer said. Delhi Shocker: Man Brutally Thrashed on Busy Road Near Sultanpur Metro Station, Two Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Veerwati was stabbed and her throat was slit a few metres away from her house, police said. She was spotted lying in a pool of blood by her daughter-in-law and was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)