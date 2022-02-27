Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27 (ANI): Eight fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested and a mechanised boat was seized by the Sri Lankan Navy off the Ramanathapuram coast, said police on Sunday.

The fishermen, along with the owner of the boats, had ventured into the sea on Saturday.

The fishermen have been identified as R Ramesh (40), who is the owner of the boat, Rodic (18), Ajith (25), Columbus (52), Iman (22), Linson (23), Buddhi (19), Israel (20).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

