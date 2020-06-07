India News | Eight-year-old Boy Sodomised in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, June 7 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

The boy, who was found unconscious, was undergoing treatment at a local hospital here, SHO HN Singh said.

According to a complaint lodged by the boy's family on Saturday, the minor had taken his goats for grazing in a forest when the accused, identified as Nitu Singh, took him away and allegedly sodomised him.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the 23-year-old accused and a search was underway to nab him, the SHO said.

