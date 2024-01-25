New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): As people are gearing up to celebrate 75th Republic Day on Friday, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the country with over 8,000 security personnel deployed in the national capital alone.

All heavy transport and light goods vehicles will be barred from entering the capital ahead of the Republic Day, along with elaborate security checks due to the sensitivity of the occasion, said Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal.

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Dhaliwal said, "There will be elaborate security checks on January 26, due to the sensitivity of the occasion. In fact, the borders will be sealed on the night (from 10 pm) of January 25. Heavy transport vehicles and light goods vehicles will be barred, so it should be kept in mind by anyone coming this way, as there will be no movement after 10 pm."

He said, "On Friday, from early morning elaborate security checks will be done because of which traffic has to cater to the special security needs of the occasion. A detailed advisory has been issued by the traffic unit regarding the designated parking."

Apart from it, over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed in Delhi and security has been beefed up with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in the national capital, said an official on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla, while speaking to ANI, said, "All arrangements are being made to stop any nuisance. Repeated rehearsals and training of the team are being done. Around 8,000 forces have been deployed for the event."

"Security has been beefed up with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance. Multiple ways of communicating have been established so that if one way fails, the other could be used," he said.

DCP Mahla also requested the general public not to carry small bag packs and bring children under five years old to the Republic Day event.

"I request that people coming here not carry small bag packs and bring children under five years old," he said.

Also, the security checks for passengers has already further intensified by the Central Industrial Security Force across the Metro stations till the culmination of Republic Day celebrations.

Notably, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Delhi, Dependra Pathak said that the Delhi Police has made all the necessary arrangements for the Republic Day event and that the traffic unit, security unit and district unit have been deployed for the security arrangements.

"Like every other year, Republic Day is being celebrated with joy and fervour this year. The Delhi police have a focused responsibility on this special day and the police personnel of the Delhi police have made the security arrangements professionally for this year's celebrations also," he said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Delhi police are taking adequate security measures against the threat perceptions and requirements. More than 14,000 security personnel have been deployed at the Kartavya path and its adjoining areas with focused and specific roles and responsibilities," he added.

The Delhi police rank and file will be deployed on duty in the entire Delhi-NCR region for flawless and foolproof conduct of the Republic Day celebrations, he said adding that the Delhi Police is in professional readiness situation to handle anything.

"The Delhi police has a track record of using the best technology in security, which will be done this year as well. We will also coordinate with central agencies in real-time," said the official.

Speaking about the specific aerial threats on the day of the celebration, the official said, "Security arrangements have also been made regarding aerial threats. These include hand gliders, paragliders, para motors, aero models, drones, and short-range aerial vehicles."

"This year is specific since we all know the recent Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. We are vigilant regarding this and if there is any type of sensitivity due to this in function or other vulnerable areas in the region," he said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Jammu and Kashmir and especially naxal-affected areas in Odisha also. The Indian Army deployed snipers and conducted night patrols with the latest technology to guard the Line of Control in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on Tuesday, Major General Sumit Mehta said that in the Republic Day Parade, for the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services.

The 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path is women-centric; 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' are the main themes.

"Republic Day parade to start at 10:30 am on January 26 from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The parade commander would be Delhi Area Commander Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part in the parade, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services," he said.

Major General Mehta further said that the French contingent, which includes Indian and Nepali-origin members, will also march during the parade. A French refueling aircraft along with two French Rafale aircraft will fly over them.

"A variety of new generation vehicles, including terrain vehicles, light specialist vehicles, and special mobility vehicles, would be taking part. The ALH Dhruv Rudra and LCH Prachand will be taking part in the flypast. The Indian Air Force flypast will include 51 planes, including fighters, helicopters, and transport aircraft. This will have 15 women on the planes," he said.

The main attractions will include the Aahvan by blowing of Shankhs (conch shells).

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day festivities. This is the sixth time a French president has been the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. It is also the second time the French contingent has taken part in the parade.

This year women's participation is very high. Around 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade this year.

The objective is to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the national festival, in line with the Government's vision of Jan Bhagidari. (ANI)

