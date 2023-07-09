Jaipur, Jul 9 (PTI) An elderly couple was found murdered with their hands and legs tied in their house in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Sunday morning.

Darshan Singh (75) and his wife Mahendra Kaur (72), living in an accommodation of Hindustan Copper Limited Company, were strangled to death by unidentified assailants on Saturday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Khetri) Hazarilal Khatana said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Couple Held Captive on Baghpat-Meerut Highway, Wife Raped; Two Men Arrested After Encounter With Police.

Citing their preliminary investigation, the officer said it was suspected that the two were murdered over some money transaction. Mahendra Kaur used to lend money on interest.

“No evidence of any kind of robbery has been found in the house,” he said, adding that the matter was being investigated further.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Flash Flood Videos: Five Killed in Landslides, All Major Rivers in Spate After Heavy Rainfall.

He said that Darshan Singh had retired as a mining engineer from Hindustan Copper Limited. His son lives in Ajmer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)