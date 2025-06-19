Faridabad, Jun 19 (PTI) A good deed turned into a nightmare for an elderly couple in Faridabad after two men, who knocked at their door asking for water, barged into their house, tied them up and decamped with valuables.

At around 2 pm on Thursday, two people knocked at the door of Raghunandan Gandhi's (80) house in Faridabad's Sector 15A asking for water, police said.

Also Read | Air India Flights To Be Hit From June 21 to July 15 Due to Reduction in Services Operated by Boeing 787 and 777 Aircraft.

When Gandhi turned to go inside, the men followed him and moments later they grabbed him and his wife Vijaya Gandhi (75) and threatened the couple by brandishing an axe, they said.

They tied the couple, searched the house for over 10 minutes and decamped with Rs 40,000 cash, some jewellery and a car, the police said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh Arrested for Placing ‘Something’ Beneath Air India-Operated Boeing 787 Aircraft? Here’s a Fact Check As Fake News Goes Viral.

After the robbers left, the elderly couple somehow freed themselves and called the police, they said, adding that an FIR has been registered in the matter at Faridabad Central police station.

According to the police, everyday a domestic help comes and leaves after completing her chores. At the time of the incident, there was no one at home besides the couple.

The Gandhi house is located in a VIP area, surrounded by residences of judges other senior police or district officials.

"Considering the seriousness of the matter, several police teams are on the job and the robbers will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO of Faridabad Central police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)