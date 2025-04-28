Berhampur (Odisha), Apr 28 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his two sons in Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Gopal Krushna Sahu, a native of Kushapur.

Also Read | Bank Holidays This Week: Banks To Remain Closed for 3 Consecutive Days From April 29 to May 1 on Account of Festivals; Check Full List of Bank Holidays.

Family dispute is likely to be the cause behind the killing, they said.

Sahu's two sons have been detained for further inquiry, said SDPO Deepak Kumar Mishra.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman From Jammu and Kashmir Allegedly Molested Outside Jamia Millia Islamia University Gate 8.

Further investigation is underway.

This was the fifth murder in the last three days in the district, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)