Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said that the state government wants to provide funds to rebuild the houses of 1600 families that were destroyed by the cyclone in Jalpaiguri, but the Election Commission is not allowing it.

"The state government wants to give money to rebuild the houses for 1,600 families destroyed by the cyclone in Jalpaiguri, but the Election Commission is not allowing it," he said.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court To Hear AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea on April 15.

He alleged that the Election Commission gave funds for Bihu to 2000 committees in Assam but not to rebuild 1600 homes in Jalpaiguri because West Bengal is not ruled by the BJP.

"Yesterday in Assam, for the celebration of Bihu, the Election Commission gave approval to 2000 committees to be given Rs 1.5 lakh each during the Model Code of Conduct. But in Bengal, when 1600 people needed money for houses, it was not given. This is why we call BJP anti-Bengal. In Assam, there is a BJP government, so permission was given; the rules, and laws are different," he said.

Also Read | Revoking Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir Has Uprooted Breeding Ground for Terrorism from Valley, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was given a high position because he always opposed the TMC-led West Bengal government during his rule.

"Jagdeep Dhankhar had vehemently opposed Bengal, and then he was given a high position. This is why we say the BJP is against Bengal," he said.

TMC's National General Secretary accused the BJP of having double standards. He stated that while the BJP can afford to purchase aeroplanes for the PM and ministers, but they fail to pay the dues of MNREGA workers.

"They will buy aeroplanes for the Prime Minister and other ministers for crores of rupees, but they stop the money for 100 days' work; what kind of double standards is this?" he said.

Banerjee also claimed that the BJP received Rs 55 crore from the Delhi liquor scam.

"If there is someone who is embroiled in corruption it is the BJP...Rs 55 crore from the alleged liquor scam has gone to the BJP. ED says the scam is worth Rs 100 crores...The first who should be arrested is the BJP president," he said.

Ajit Pawar's irrigation scam of Rs 70,000 crore should not be ignored just because he joined the NDA government. Hemant Soren is in jail for not bowing down to the BJP while Himanta Biswa Sarma, who held BJP's flag, is now considered clean."

He also alleged that Ajit Pawar who was once accused of a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam is now clean as he decided to be a part of the NDA.

"You are accusing Ajit Pawar of Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam. Now he has become clean all of a sudden and washed away all his sins because he has decided to be a part of the NDA government..Himanta Biswa Sarma & Hemant Soren- one did not bow down and is in jail while the other held BJP's flag, he is now clean," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)