New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to host an international webinar on 'Enhancing electoral participation of Women, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and Senior citizen Voters: Sharing Best Practices and New Initiatives' on November 26, said a press release.

Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) is the largest association of Election Management Bodies (EMBs) worldwide with 117 EMBs as Members and 16 Regional Associations/Organizations as Associate Members. The Election Commission of India has been the Chair of A-WEB since September 3, 2019, for a term of three years.

To mark the completion of two years of Chairmanship of the A-WEB, the Election Commission of India is organizing an International Webinar on 26th November 2021 on the theme 'Enhancing electoral participation of Women, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) & Senior citizen Voters: Sharing Best Practices and New Initiatives'.

"Nearly hundred delegates from 24 countries across the world namely Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Republic of Korea, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Mongolia, Philippines, Romania, Russia, Sao Tome and Principe, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, Yemen and Zambia and 4 international organizations - International IDEA, International Foundation of Electoral Systems (IFES), Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) and European Centre for Elections are going to participate in the Webinar," said the release.

Nearly 20 diplomats including the Ambassador of Uzbekistan AND High Commissioners of Fiji, Maldives, and Mauritius are also scheduled to attend the Webinar.

At the Webinar, presentations will be made by participating EMBs and organizations on best practices and initiatives taken by them to enhance electoral participation of Women, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) & Senior citizen Voters.

The first session will be Co-chaired by Chief Election Commissioner of India Sushil Chandra, along with Mohammad Irfan Abdool Rahman, Electoral Commissioner of Mauritius and K.M. Nurul Huda, Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh.

The second session will be Co-chaired by Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Dasho Ugyen Chewang, Commissioner, Election Commission of Bhutan.

The third session will be Co-chaired by Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey and M.M.Mohamad, Member, Election Commission of Sri Lanka. The Concluding Session will be addressed by Peter Wardle, Adviser, Cambridge Conference on Electoral Democracy; Peter Erben, Principal Adviser IFES; Dr Nomsa Masuku, Commissioner, Electoral Commission of South Africa on behalf of Chairperson, EC South Africa and Vice-Chairperson of A-WEB. (ANI)

