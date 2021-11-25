Pune, November 25: Police have seized 'Hybrid Ganja' also known as OG Kush, MD, also known as Mephedrone, and LSD worth Rs 1.27 lakh from two people in Bibwewadi in Pune.

As per the report published by The Indian Express, Pune police had received a piece of information about drug trafficking. Police formed a team and laid a trap in the Bibwewadi area on Tuesday. The accused arrived in a four-wheeler at around 11 pm and were intercepted by police. while searching, police found 'hybrid Ganja', MD and LSD, and an electronic weighing machine. Police seized the prohibited substances along with the instruments and car in total worth Rs 8.13 lakh. The accused are identified as Kundan Kokate (23) of Mulund, Mumbai, and Tapan Pandit (34) of Dhankawadi, Pune. Gujarat: Drugs Worth Rs 313 Crore Seized From 3 Persons in Devbhumi Dwarka.

As per the police, Accused has been charged under the NDPS Act. The accused were produced before a court in Pune and were sent to police custody for 3 days. Police are investigating the matter.

