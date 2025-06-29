Shimla, Jun 29 (PTI) The long-awaited election for the Himachal Pradesh BJP president's post will be held on Monday, with the results set to be declared on July 1.

Announcing the election schedule at a press conference here on Sunday, state BJP election officer Rajeev Bharadwaj said nominations for the posts of the president and eight national council members will be filed on Monday, while the results will be declared the next day.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in democratic traditions and the election of its national and state presidents is conducted in a democratic process across the country.

Under the leadership of national election officer K Laxman, booth, mandal, district and state council elections have been concluded in more than 8,000 booths and 171 mandals of Himachal Pradesh, he added.

A total of 114 delegates are eligible to vote for the election of the state BJP president and national council members, and the notification regarding the poll, the time table and the voter list have been displayed at the state party headquarters, Bharadwaj said.

The nominations will be filed between 12 noon and 2 pm, they will be scrutinised from 2 pm to 4 pm, the time slot for withdrawal is 3 pm to 5 pm and the results will be announced by Union minister Jitendra Singh at 11 am on Tuesday (July 1), he informed.

The electoral college comprises BJP national president J P Nadda, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, former Union minister Anurag Thakur, state party chief Rajiv Bindal, all incumbent MLAs and MPs of the party in the state, district presidents, unsuccessful candidates in the 2022 Assembly polls and other key functionaries.

