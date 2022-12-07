New Delhi, December 7: Elections in democracy have their own sanctity and their process cannot be stalled, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday, after a lawyer alleged voters of Rampur Sadar assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh were beaten up by police and forced to confine themselves to their homes during the bypoll held on December 5.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli asked the lawyer who, appearing in person, mentioned the matter and sought urgent listing of his petition to again mention his plea on Thursday morning. Mainpuri, Rampur Sadar, Khatauli, Padampur, Sardarshahar, Kurhani, Bhanupratappur By-Elections 2022: Voting for Lok Sabha Seat and Six Assembly Seats Across 5 States Begins.

"You see, in democracy elections have its own sanctity and its process cannot be stalled," the bench told the advocate, who said he himself was witness to the "atrocities" by police as he is a voter in the constituency. Supreme Court Says Non-Reporting of Sexual Assault on Children Serious Crime.

He said, "There is an extraordinary circumstance, which has happened two days ago during the polling for by-election in Rampur Sadar. Voters were beaten up black and blue on a large scale and they were forced to be confined in their homes so that they do not cast their votes. Even I was injured in a scuffle with the policemen."

The bench asked the lawyer about the day of the poll and when the votes will be counted. When the lawyer said the counting is scheduled for Thursday, the court responded, saying, "Sorry, we cannot pass any order like this. Where is your petition? You mention the matter tomorrow morning."

The lawyer, who mentioned the matter just before the bench was about to rise, said he has nothing to gain by stating the facts. The bench told him it is not casting any aspersions on him but only asking him to follow the process.

The constituency, earlier held by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan many times, had registered just around 33.94 per cent voter turnout. The BJP and Samajwadi Party, the two main contenders, have accused each other of disrupting the electoral process.

