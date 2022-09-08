Noida, Sep 8 (PTI) A 42-year-old electrician died of electrocution allegedly while working on a street-side pole in Noida on Thursday, police here said.

The worker got electrocuted in the afternoon while working at the pole located in Sector 10, under Phase 1 Police Station limits, the officials said.

"The deceased has been identified as Jumrati, who lived in nearby Sector 9. He was up on the pole to fix some power fault when he got electrocuted. He was rushed by locals to a hospital but did not survive," said a police officer.

His family members were informed and the body sent for post mortem, the police said, adding they have not received a complaint from anyone so far in the matter.

