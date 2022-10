Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) An elephant and her calf died after being hit by a speeding train in Assam's Jorhat district, a forest official said on Monday.

Another wild elephant that sustained injuries in the incident, which occured near Kharikatia railway station, has taken shelter in a nearby tea garden, the official said.

Medical personnel are trying to tranquilise the animal to provide necessary treatment, he said.

"A female elephant and her calf died on being hit by New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express on Sunday night, and a third pachyderm was injured.

"Post mortem of the carcasses have been conducted and huge pits dug to bury them," he added.

