Surajpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 27 (ANI): The carcass of an elephant was found in the Ghui Forest Examination Centre in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, an official said.

Divisional forest officer Sanjay Yadav said, "The body of an elephant was found again in the forest near Pakni village of Ghui Forest Examination Centre. The age of the elephant is said to be 20 to 25 years and the cause of the death is still unknown."

He said that two elephants have died in the last two months.

Earlier on October 24, the body of a female elephant was found in the Pratappur forest range in the Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh.

According to officials, prima facie it appears that the death of the elephant was due to an attack by another elephant. Injury marks were also spotted on the elephant.

The forest department had asked villagers to take precautions.

Meanwhile, the team of Katghora forest department on October 23 solved the mystery of a one-year-old elephant allegedly killed and buried in a field in the forest range of Katghora forest division".

The plot of killing a one-year-old elephant was hatched by a local district member. 12 including a minor have been arrested in the case. The accused will be sent to jail after registering a case," forest officials said, adding that the main accused is still absconding.

The incident pertains to October 22. A one-year-old elephant was allegedly killed by villagers and buried in a field in the Bania village of the Pasan forest range of Katghora forest division in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

This happened after a herd of elephants trampled one man and three cattle to death in nearby Dev Matti village, the official said. (ANI)

